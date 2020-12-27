Stalin promises special courts to deal with sexual assault on women

DMK president M.K. Stalin on December 27 said when elected to power, the party would set up special courts in every district of Tamil Nadu to deal with cases related to sexual assault on girl children and women.
Reacting to a report in The Hindu — And, they all fall down — published on December 27, he said, “what happened with the 13-year-old girl was heart wrenching, bringing tears to everyone’s eyes”.
Mr. Stalin said the girl, forced to work due to poverty, was subjected to sexual assault and the failure of the police and the civil society to protect her was shameful.
“All the legislations enacted for the protection of girl children and the POCSO Act have failed; such incidents shame the entire society,” he said.
“I plead with folded hands that parents take extra care of girl children. Neighbours should also be watchful. The police and social welfare department should work together to change the mindset against filing complaints,” Mr. Stalin said.
Reiterating that the special courts would deliver justice without any delay, he said a confidential unit would be created to encourage people to file sexual-assault complaints.
