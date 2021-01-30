Stalin promises separate cell to deal with people’s petitions

Campaign mode: DMK chief M.K. Stalin arriving at the venue in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:21 IST

DMK president launches State-wide outreach programme ahead of polls

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said once elected to power, his government would wipe out the sufferings that every individual faced during the AIADMK government and invest thousands of crores of rupees to create new industries.

Launching Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency), the DMK leader’s State-wide outreach programme in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Assembly election, he said all sectors in the State had suffered a serious setback in the 10-year rule of the AIADMK. People had also lost their peace of mind, he said.

‘Basic amenities’

“There are no schemes. Even constituencies of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and others Ministers lack basic amenities,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin, who received petitions from local residents highlighting their problems, said they had reposed faith in the DMK. He promised to fulfil their demands.

“It will be a people’s government and it will take care of their welfare. You have left your burdens on my back with the hope that the DMK will form the government. Yes, certainly it will form the government,” he said. Mr. Stalin said he would open the box of petitions the day after he takes oath as the Chief Minister (when elected).

“A separate cell will be created to deal with the petitions and address people’s problems,” he said.

Recalling various schemes unveiled by the previous DMK regimes for the betterment of people on the fringes of society, weavers, farmers and government employees, Mr. Stalin said industries in and around Chennai were proof of his contribution to industrial development.

“In a similar manner, problems of the people will be addressed in 100 days,” he said.

‘With the people’

Mr. Stalin said Kalaignar [M. Karunanidhi], as a Chief Minister, had accorded priority to resolving people’s problems and had rushed to Red Hills, past midnight, in 1999 when the bund of a lake developed a breach.

“I was the Mayor of Chennai and it was feared that the city would be flooded. He rushed to Fort St. George and geared up the entire administrative machinery and the preparations saved Chennai,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he learned the concept of being with people when they were in trouble from his late father.