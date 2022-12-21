  1. EPaper
Stalin presents Rs 5 crore for JNU to set up Tamil literary studies department

December 21, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday presented a cheque for ₹5 crore to create a separate department of Tamil Literary Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. The cheque was handed over to Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The Chief Minister presented royalty to writers whose works had been nationalised. He also conferred the Tamil Semmal Award on 38 Tamil scholars and Translators’ Award on 10 translators.

The Tamil scholars whose works were nationalised included Nellai S. Divan, Viduthalai Rajendran and N. Mammathu. They were given ₹15 lakh each.

The late Tamil scholars whose works were nationalised included Nellai Kannan, Kantharvan, Somale, N. Rasaiah and Thanjai Prakash.

