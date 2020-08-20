Tamil Nadu

Stalin presents new vehicle to auto driver

Stalin handing over new autorickshaw to Thandamuthu.

Stalin handing over new autorickshaw to Thandamuthu.  

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday presented a new autorickshaw to Thandamuthu, who had set fire to his vehicle as he could not renew its fitness certificate.

As he could not earn his livelihood because of the lockdown, Thandamuthu, a resident of Ayanavaram had set ablaze his auto rickshaw out of frustration.

Mr. Stalin on Wednesday presented him a new vehicle in the presence of party MP Dayanidhi Maran and MLA P.K. Sekar Babu.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 12:35:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-presents-new-vehicle-to-auto-driver/article32398564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story