Stalin presents new vehicle to auto driver

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday presented a new autorickshaw to Thandamuthu, who had set fire to his vehicle as he could not renew its fitness certificate.

As he could not earn his livelihood because of the lockdown, Thandamuthu, a resident of Ayanavaram had set ablaze his auto rickshaw out of frustration.

Mr. Stalin on Wednesday presented him a new vehicle in the presence of party MP Dayanidhi Maran and MLA P.K. Sekar Babu.