Stalin presents Muthamizh Peravai awards

CM honours musicians and artistes during the Peravai’s 41st annual celebrations

CM honours musicians and artistes during the Peravai’s 41st annual celebrations

Nagaswaram exponents Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob received the Muthamizh Peravai’s Rajaratna Award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday. The Chief Minister handed over various awards to musicians and artistes during the Muthamizh Peravai’s 41st annual celebrations here. Cine director T.J. Gnanavel, known for his film Jaibhim, received the Iyal Selvam Award, while singer-composer Rajkumar Bharathi received the Isai Selvam Award. Noted dancers V.P. Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan received the Natya Selvam Award. Noted nagaswara artiste Nagesh A. Bappanadu received the Nagasura Selvam Award and noted thavil artiste Rameswaram Radhakrishnan received the Thavil Selvam Award. “The Muthamizh Peravai takes pride that these artists have accepted its awards. And I take pride that I handed over these awards to them,” Mr. Stalin said. He said the Dravidian movement wished that any art form, be it music, literature, drama or dance should benefit the community, language, country and its people. “Art form should be for the people. It should not spread superstition. Art forms should be progressive. Art forms should open human thoughts,” Mr. Stalin said. Pointing out that this function in Muthamizh Peravai on Monday was the first since he assumed office as the Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin recalled that it was founded on the advice of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1975 and an invitation from the Peravai meant it was an invitation from the former CM himself. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, MPs, legislators and senior officials were also present.