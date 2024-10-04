Stalin presents Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar Award to Susheela, Metha

Veteran playback singer P. Susheela was in her element when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented her the ‘Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar’ Award at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The singer was wheeled to the Chief Minister’s chamber on the Fort St. George campus, and the latter received her at the entrance.

The “Evergreen Nightingale of Indian cinema” and the Chief Minister spoke inside the chamber. Mr. Stalin later presented her the award, a shawl and a cheque, in the presence of Minister M.P. Saminathan and her family members. Later, Ms. Susheela sang the song Kaagitha Odam Kadalalai Meedhu penned by late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, from the film Marakka Mudiyuma. She also sang the Tamizhthaai Vaazhthu.

Mr. Stalin also presented the award to poet and songwriter Mu. Metha.

Social media post

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he took pride in presenting the awards to Ms. Susheela and Mr. Metha for 2023. The ‘Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar’ Award is conferred on a person with outstanding achievements in the Tamil film industry. The awardee would get a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a certificate of appreciation. On the occasion of the birth centenary of Karunanidhi and as an honour to femininity, the award was presented to one more person for 2023 exclusively.