GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin presents Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar Award to Susheela, Metha

Updated - October 04, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran playback singer P. Susheela was in her element when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented her the ‘Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar’ Award at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The singer was wheeled to the Chief Minister’s chamber on the Fort St. George campus, and the latter received her at the entrance.

The “Evergreen Nightingale of Indian cinema” and the Chief Minister spoke inside the chamber. Mr. Stalin later presented her the award, a shawl and a cheque, in the presence of Minister M.P. Saminathan and her family members. Later, Ms. Susheela sang the song Kaagitha Odam Kadalalai Meedhu penned by late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, from the film Marakka Mudiyuma. She also sang the Tamizhthaai Vaazhthu.

Mr. Stalin also presented the award to poet and songwriter Mu. Metha.

Social media post

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he took pride in presenting the awards to Ms. Susheela and Mr. Metha for 2023. The ‘Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar’ Award is conferred on a person with outstanding achievements in the Tamil film industry. The awardee would get a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a certificate of appreciation. On the occasion of the birth centenary of Karunanidhi and as an honour to femininity, the award was presented to one more person for 2023 exclusively.

Published - October 04, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.