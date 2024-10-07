GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin presented Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement award

Published - October 07, 2024 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being presented with Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement award at the Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being presented with Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement award at the Secretariat on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was presented with the Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement award at the Secretariat on Monday.

Chairman of the Asia HRD Awards Committee and former Minister in the Kingdom of Bahrain Fahmi bin Ali Al Jowder and Vice-Chairman and former President of Maldives Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik presented the award to Mr. Stalin.

The award recognises and honours individuals or organisations with extraordinary influence, who have contributed to the advancement in the field of human development and have impacted society, the business sphere and community.

Pro-Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya Dato’ R. Palan told reporters that the Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement Award had earlier been presented to President of the Republic of the Philippines General (Ret.) Fidel V. Ramos, Chief Minister of the Malaysian State of Sarawak Pehin Sri Haji Abdul Taib Mahmud and Prime Minister, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haris Silajdzic, among others.

A ceremony would be organised in a private hotel in Chennai on October 8 and 9, he said. The initiative for skill development of several thousand youths in Tamil Nadu and its effect on their lives was a major factor in the committee selecting Mr. Stalin for the award, Mr. Palan said.

Published - October 07, 2024 06:16 pm IST

