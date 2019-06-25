Stalin predicts change of govt. without polls

DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Monday claimed that a change of government will occur without an election in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the party in Chennai to condemn the State government’s failure to resolve the water crisis, Mr. Stalin said that though the DMK had submitted a letter seeking to move a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, its first priority was to remove Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami from office.

‘High probability’

“It will happen soon. The Assembly session is going to begin, and there is no necessity for the change [of government] to take place through an election. The possibility of a change of regime without polls is high. There is no necessity for anyone to question that possibility. What you expect will happen, and you need not worry,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that though Ministers were “staging a drama” by organising yagnas for rain, in reality, they were doing that to save their government.

Slams Velumani

Alleging that corruption had become rampant across departments under Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, he said that the Minister had, on the one hand, called the water crisis a rumour, and on the other, directed schools and hotels not to close because of the water crisis.

“He is not Velumani, but Oozhal (corruption) Mani,” he quipped.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s contention that people were using more water and that they should use it economically, as he himself was using only two buckets of water, Mr. Stalin said people would not have taken to the streets if there was adequate water.

Desalination projects

He said even though former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced four desalination projects, they hadn’t been implemented. “The time is approaching for the removal of the government, which is not worried about the drinking water crisis in the [State] capital. The DMK is conducting demonstrations and will resort to a ‘jail bharo’ protest if a solution to the crisis is not found,” he said.