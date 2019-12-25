Stalin praises spirit of 85-year-old DMK cadre

Among the thousands of DMK cadre who participated in the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Egmore earlier this week, 85-year old Narayanappa stood out. A resident of Samathuvapuram in Hosur, he was holding the party flag and raising slogans and was the cynosure of all eyes. He was spotted by party leader M.K. Stalin who invited him to Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.

Mr. Stalin presented him a bust of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and a commemorative souvenir in the presence of senior leaders T.R. Baalu, T.K.S. Elangovan and R.S. Bharathi.

“He is old but has the spirit of a young man. When I hold his hand I feel as if I’ve touched the roots of the DMK,” Mr. Stalin tweeted.

Narayanappa, an agricultural labourer usually participates in the meetings and protests organised by the party. On the day of the rally, he came by a morning train from Hosur.

During his meeting with Mr. Stalin, he expressed his wish to erect a statue for his leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). “I have three cents of land. I wish to sell them to erect a statue,” he said and requested Mr. Stalin to unveil the statue.

Murasoli, the DMK party organ, has carried a write-up on him. Narayanappa’s hope is also Thalapathi (Stalin), it says.