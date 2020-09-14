Stalin politicising suicides of students, alleges Murugan

The Opposition leader must not induce fear, says T.N. BJP leader

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Sunday accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of politicising the deaths of the three students in the State, just ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday.

Mr. Murugan told mediapersons here that the State government and the Opposition must ensure that students get counselling to prevent them from taking the extreme step. “Parents and politicians should alleviate the fear of examinations faced by students. Mr. Stalin should not politicise the issue to induce fear among the students,” Mr. Murugan said.

With the Central government approving the establishment of 11 medical colleges in the State, the chances of admissions for students from Tamil Nadu are high, he claimed. To a question on the difficulties faced by candidates who studied in government schools in clearing NEET, Mr. Murugan said the State government must implement the 7.5% horizontal reservation in the government quota of MBBS/BDS seats. An ordinance was approved for the same in June, he added.

Mr. Murugan said that talks regarding alliances will occur only at the time of elections and the AIADMK-BJP alliance will continue for now.