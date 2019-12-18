Stalin pledges to protect minorities

Tamil Nadu

The DMK president, in a tweet, said one of the ideals of the party is to protect the interests of religious, linguistic and gender minorities

DMK president M.K. Stalin has made an appeal to cadres to take a pledge to protect minorities on the occasion of International Minorities Rights Day, which falls on December 18.

“One of the lofty ideals of the DMK is to protect the interests of religious, linguistic and gender minorities,” Mr Stalin, who is presiding over the the meeting of alliance partners to take a decision on the next course of action against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) tweeted.

