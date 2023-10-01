ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin pays tributes to Sivaji Ganesan

October 01, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan in Chennai on Sunday on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Ministers Duraimurugan, M.P. Saminathan and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and family members of the late actor were present during the event held at Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan Manimandapam in Adyar. In a social media post, the Chief Minister lauded the actor and said his memory would remain in the hearts of the Tamils forever. 

