Stalin pays tributes to Sivaji Ganesan

October 01, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan in Chennai on Sunday on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Ministers Duraimurugan, M.P. Saminathan and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and family members of the late actor were present during the event held at Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan Manimandapam in Adyar. In a social media post, the Chief Minister lauded the actor and said his memory would remain in the hearts of the Tamils forever.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.