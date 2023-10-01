HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin pays tributes to Sivaji Ganesan

October 01, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan in Chennai on Sunday on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Ministers Duraimurugan, M.P. Saminathan and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and family members of the late actor were present during the event held at Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan Manimandapam in Adyar. In a social media post, the Chief Minister lauded the actor and said his memory would remain in the hearts of the Tamils forever. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.