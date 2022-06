Stalin pays tributes to Quaid-E-Millat

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to Indian Union Muslim League leader, Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat, at the Big Mosque, Triplicane, in Chennai on the occasion of the leader’s 127th birth anniversary on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

June 05, 2022 19:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid tributes to Indian Union Muslim League leader Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat on the latter’s 127 th birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Quaid-E-Millat was a guiding light to Tamil society and minorities in India in terms of opposition against the imposition of Hindi, Tamil as India‘s administrative language, communal harmony and educational development of minorities.

