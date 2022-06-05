Stalin pays tributes to Quaid-E-Millat
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid tributes to Indian Union Muslim League leader Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat on the latter’s 127 th birth anniversary.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Quaid-E-Millat was a guiding light to Tamil society and minorities in India in terms of opposition against the imposition of Hindi, Tamil as India‘s administrative language, communal harmony and educational development of minorities.
