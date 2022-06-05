Tamil Nadu

Stalin pays tributes to Quaid-E-Millat

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to Indian Union Muslim League leader, Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat, at the Big Mosque, Triplicane, in Chennai on the occasion of the leader’s 127th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid tributes to Indian Union Muslim League leader Muhammad Ismail, popularly known as Quaid-E-Millat on the latter’s 127 th birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Quaid-E-Millat was a guiding light to Tamil society and minorities in India in terms of opposition against the imposition of Hindi, Tamil as India‘s administrative language, communal harmony and educational development of minorities.


