ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin pays tributes to Periyar in Chennai

December 25, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statue of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Chennai on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary. Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, P.K. Sekarbabu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and other legislators too paid tributes to the social reformer.

At another event, AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar led his party functionaries and paid floral tributes to the statue. Former MPs S.R. Vijayakumar and J. Jayavardhan too paid homage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US