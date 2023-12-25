GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin pays tributes to Periyar in Chennai

December 25, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statue of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Chennai on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary. Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, P.K. Sekarbabu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; and other legislators too paid tributes to the social reformer.

At another event, AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar led his party functionaries and paid floral tributes to the statue. Former MPs S.R. Vijayakumar and J. Jayavardhan too paid homage.

