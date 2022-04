April 11, 2022 16:30 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday paid tributes to late social reformer from Maharashtra Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “He was a pioneer not just in educating the oppressed and women but also in conducting reformist marriages. Let’s strive together to achieve his vision.”

