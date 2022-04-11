Stalin pays tributes to late social reformer Jyotirao Phule
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday paid tributes to late social reformer from Maharashtra Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “He was a pioneer not just in educating the oppressed and women but also in conducting reformist marriages. Let’s strive together to achieve his vision.”
