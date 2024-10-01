ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin pays tributes to late actor Sivaji Ganesan

Published - October 01, 2024 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, members of Sivaji Ganesan’s family, and others at the late actor’s manimandapam in Adyar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan here on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He paid the tributes in the presence of the late actor’s family members at the actor’s manimandapam in Adyar in Chennai. Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, City Mayor R. Priya, South Chennai MP Thamizachi Thangapandian, legislators Dha. Velu and A.V.M.P. Prabhakara Raja, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US