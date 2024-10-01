Stalin pays tributes to late actor Sivaji Ganesan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan here on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He paid the tributes in the presence of the late actor’s family members at the actor’s manimandapam in Adyar in Chennai. Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, City Mayor R. Priya, South Chennai MP Thamizachi Thangapandian, legislators Dha. Velu and A.V.M.P. Prabhakara Raja, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.