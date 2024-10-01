GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin pays tributes to late actor Sivaji Ganesan

Published - October 01, 2024 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, members of Sivaji Ganesan’s family, and others at the late actor’s manimandapam in Adyar on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, members of Sivaji Ganesan’s family, and others at the late actor’s manimandapam in Adyar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late actor Sivaji Ganesan here on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He paid the tributes in the presence of the late actor’s family members at the actor’s manimandapam in Adyar in Chennai. Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, City Mayor R. Priya, South Chennai MP Thamizachi Thangapandian, legislators Dha. Velu and A.V.M.P. Prabhakara Raja, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.

October 01, 2024

