Stalin pays surprise visit to government school, interacts with students

27 October 2021 16:04 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a government school at Kadapakkam in Chengalpattu district, and interacted with students studying there.

Mr. Stalin was on his way to Mudhaliarkuppam in Villupuram district to launch the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (Education at Doorsteps) scheme, when he decided to visit the P. Krishna Government Higher Secondary School en route at Kadapakkam.

The Chief Minister went inside the classrooms and interacted with the students and teachers. He also inspected the labs and the preparation of food (noon meal) for the students.

A total of 488 students, who are in classes IX to XII, have been attending physical classes at the school.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.