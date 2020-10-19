Tamil NaduCHENNAI 19 October 2020 11:58 IST
Stalin pays respects to TN CM’s mother
Updated: 19 October 2020 12:03 IST
Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday paid his respects to Thavasayammal, the late mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here. She had passed away recently.
Accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, Mr Stalin called on the Chief Minister and expressed his condolences.
