Stalin pays respects to TN CM’s mother

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 11:58 IST

Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday paid his respects to Thavasayammal, the late mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here. She had passed away recently.

Accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, Mr Stalin called on the Chief Minister and expressed his condolences.

Advertising

Advertising