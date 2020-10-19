Tamil Nadu

Stalin pays respects to TN CM’s mother

DMK president M.K. Stalin pays homage to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's mother at the latter's residence in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 19 October 2020 11:58 IST
Updated: 19 October 2020 12:03 IST

Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday paid his respects to Thavasayammal, the late mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here. She had passed away recently.

Accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, Mr Stalin called on the Chief Minister and expressed his condolences.

