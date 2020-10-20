Stalin pays respects to Palaniswami’s mother

CHENNAI

20 October 2020 02:45 IST

Leader of the Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday paid his respects to Thavasayammal, the late mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, at the latter’s Greenway’s Road residence. She passed away recently.

Accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, Mr. Stalin called on the Chief Minister and expressed his condolences.

