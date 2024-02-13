ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin pays his respects to the mortal remains of Vetri Duraisamy

February 13, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a message issued on Monday, Mr. Stalin expressed his condolences and said no father should have to experience such a loss

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting Saidai Duraisamy and paying his respects to the Vetri Duraisamy’s mortal remains on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid tributes to the mortal remains of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, in the latter’s residence in the city on Tuesday. Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu accompanied him. The body of Vetri Duraisamy was found over a week after the car in which he travelled fell into the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh. In a message issued on Monday, Mr. Stalin had expressed his condolences and said no father should have to experience such a loss.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US