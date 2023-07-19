HamberMenu
Stalin pays floral tributes to Oommen Chandy

July 19, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying floral tributes to Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Paid my last respects to former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Thiru Oommen Chandy. He was a great statesman and a true people’s leader who dedicated his life to public service.” Mr. Stalin also extended his heartfelt condolences to Oommen Chandy’s family and the people of Kerala.

