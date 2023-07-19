Stalin pays floral tributes to Oommen Chandy

July 19, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Paid my last respects to former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Thiru Oommen Chandy. He was a great statesman and a true people’s leader who dedicated his life to public service.” Mr. Stalin also extended his heartfelt condolences to Oommen Chandy’s family and the people of Kerala.