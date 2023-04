April 15, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to a statue of ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on Friday. Senior Ministers, Chenna Mayor R. Priya, MPs, MLAs and leaders from various political parties were present.