Tamil Nadu

Stalin pays a surprise visit to police station

Keeping an eye: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to the Adhiyamankottai police station in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday and undertook an inspection. He travelled to Dharmapuri from Salem in the evening to attend official programmes scheduled for Thursday.

Mr. Stalin checked the registers and interacted with police personnel about the petitions received and the action taken. He enquired with them about the action being taken on petitions received under the ‘Ungal Thokuthiyil Mudhalamaichar’ scheme.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the well-being of the police personnel. P. Thamaraikannan, ADGP; R. Sudhakar, IG, West Zone; S. Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Intelligence; and other officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 1:05:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-pays-a-surprise-visit-to-police-station/article36745258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY