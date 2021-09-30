Stalin pays a surprise visit to police station

He stops over at Adhiyamankottai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to the Adhiyamankottai police station in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday and undertook an inspection. He travelled to Dharmapuri from Salem in the evening to attend official programmes scheduled for Thursday.

Mr. Stalin checked the registers and interacted with police personnel about the petitions received and the action taken. He enquired with them about the action being taken on petitions received under the ‘Ungal Thokuthiyil Mudhalamaichar’ scheme.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the well-being of the police personnel. P. Thamaraikannan, ADGP; R. Sudhakar, IG, West Zone; S. Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Intelligence; and other officials were present.