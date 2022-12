December 04, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will leave for Delhi today to take part in the G20 preparatory meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is also expected to visit the national capital to attend the meeting.