ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin, Palaniswami pay tributes to late freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone

Updated - July 11, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the statue of late freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone, on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Chennai on Thursday. Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Rajakannappan and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; and legislators I. Paranthamen, Thayagam Kavi, A. Vetriazhagan, and A.M.V. Prabhakararaja were present when the Chief Minister paid his tributes. AIADMK presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain and former Ministers K.P. Munusamy, S. Gokula Indira, D. Jayakumar, and C. Vijayabaskar were present when Mr. Palaniswami paid his tributes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US