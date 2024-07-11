GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin, Palaniswami pay tributes to late freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone

Updated - July 11, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the statue of late freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone, on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Chennai on Thursday. Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Rajakannappan and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; and legislators I. Paranthamen, Thayagam Kavi, A. Vetriazhagan, and A.M.V. Prabhakararaja were present when the Chief Minister paid his tributes. AIADMK presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain and former Ministers K.P. Munusamy, S. Gokula Indira, D. Jayakumar, and C. Vijayabaskar were present when Mr. Palaniswami paid his tributes.

