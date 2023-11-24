ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin, Palaniswami condole Fathima Beevi’s death

November 24, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor and DMK president M.K. Stalin and senior political leaders expressed their deep condolences over the death of former Governor Fathima Beevi.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin pointed out that she was also the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. She also held high offices such as the member of the National Human Rights Commission and Governor of Tamil Nadu, among others.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled her death and said that she had the respect of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

