Stalin, other leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday paid floral tributes to a portrait of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the Omandurar Government Estate on the occasion of the late DMK leader’s birth anniversary. Senior Ministers, MPs and MLAs, who accompanied the Chief Minister, also paid homage to Karunanidhi.
Mr. Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.
He also visited the Murasoli office and Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram and C.I.T. Colony residences to pay tributes to the late leader.
