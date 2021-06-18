Stalin opposes Yediyurappa’s stand on Mekedatu project

CHENNAI

18 June 2021 23:38 IST

Karnataka’s proposal went against the Supreme Court judgment: DMK chief

Strongly opposing the statement of his Karnataka counterpart over the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Centre not to approve the plan.

He strongly advocated that Karnataka drop the proposal as it went against the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Terming the reported statement of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that the dam would be constructed soon after the Centre accorded its approval as “arbitrary,” Mr. Stalin condemned it.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister recalled having opposed this proposal of a dam across the Cauvery during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

“The statement by Mr. Yediyurappa in such a situation is not only unfavourable for the good relations between the two States but also an attempt to deceive the farmers of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu had been opposing the proposal for any dam across the Cauvery, contending that it was against the Supreme Court’s judgment and would reduce the quantum of Cauvery water for the State.

In March 2015, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution against Karnataka’s proposal and handed over a copy of the resolution to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that there was litigation pending against the proposal and referred to continuous objections registered against it before the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

The Cauvery is the lifeline for lakhs of acres of farmlands in Tamil Nadu, especially the delta region, which is known as the “Rice Bowl” of the State.