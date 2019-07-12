Stalin opposes single tribunal for water disputes

Strongly opposing the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for setting up a single tribunal for all water-related disputes among States, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday warned that it should not disturb the implementation of the verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in any way.

“On the pretext of setting up a single tribunal for water disputes, the BJP government at the Centre should not subdue the verdict of the CWDT and the Cauvery Water Management Authority set up based on the former. There is no guarantee that the Centre will not do so,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Stating that DMK MPs will remain vigilant in Parliament and assert their opinion when the Bill is introduced, Mr. Stalin urged the AIADMK government in T.N. to obtain an assurance from the Centre before the introduction of the Bill that it will not disturb the implementation of the CWDT verdict.

Questions centralisation

Mr. Stalin asked if it was appropriate to centralise everything in the name of ‘one nation, one election’, ‘one nation, one ration card’ and ‘one nation, one water disputes tribunal’. He pointed out that the Bill stated that the various tribunals for various water disputes across the country would be dissolved and the issues pending before them transferred to the proposed single tribunal.

If there was a provision stating that the verdict of the tribunal would not be published in the government gazette, Mr. Stalin contended that it would only lead to speculation whether the Bill is intended only to drag disputes among States.

In a statement, MDMK leader Vaiko questioned whether a single tribunal for water disputes among various States would serve any purpose. Citing various inter-State water disputes across the country that were pending before tribunals, Mr. Vaiko said even the CWDT, set up in 1990, could not resolve the dispute, even after the final verdict.

“We observe that the CWMA does not have the authority to even order the release of water. While so, the Centre’s decision to set up a single tribunal will prolong inter-State water disputes,” Mr. Vaiko added.