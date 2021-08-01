Stalin opposes National Exit Test for PG medical admissions

Draft regulations undermine role of States in PG admissions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday expressed his strong objection to the draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, recently released by the National Medical Commission.

The draft regulations intended to undermine the role of the States in Post Graduate Medical Education, since their role in the admission of students under their own State quota is sought to be unilaterally removed, he said.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Stalin said it was unfortunate that such draft regulations had been formulated without a proper understanding of the current predominant role of State governments in this domain.

“The Union Government and the National Medical Council need to appreciate the fact that it is only the States which have heavily invested their own resources to create most of the PG seats,” he said.

Opposes move

Mr. Stalin said the State was against the proposed National Exit Test as well as the proposal to make it as the basis for admissions to PG seats. Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had consistently been opposing such measures aimed at centralisation of States’ powers, he said the proposed step was not only unacceptable but was also in contravention of the provisions in the Main Act, governing the common counselling for the seats at the State level.

Mr. Stalin also drew the Union Minister’s attention to Section 11.2 of the draft PG Regulations, “which attempts to centralise and designate the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as the designated authority for counselling for State quota seats.”

Further, “Section 10.1 in the proposed draft Regulations and the sub-clauses under it are again a brazen attempt towards giving effect to the yet-to-be introduced licentiate examination for enrolment in medical registers and making it serve as a NEET for admission to PG Courses,” he pointed out.