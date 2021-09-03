Stalin opposes monetisation of assets of public sector units

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 01:22 IST

The Chief Minister will write to PM against the plan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday informed the Assembly that the Centre’s plan to monetise the assets of public sector undertakings did not augur well for the country, and he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to record the State’s objection to it.

“The assets of the public sector undertakings are our assets. Everyone knows that these undertakings were meant to serve as the root of the country’s development and create jobs...,” he said in response to a special calling attention motion moved by Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai and CPI member T. Ramachandran.

He said these undertakings were not aimed at profits but at public welfare.

Minister’s plea

Earlier, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the DMK government would never allow the plan. Whether it was the nationalisation of bus services or banks, the DMK government, under M. Karunanidhi, had taken firm steps. This government will follow the same line, he said. “I urge the Union government to take into account the views of the State government because the land for public sector undertakings was given by the State,” he said, citing the vast amount of land given for opening the Salem steel plant.

He said that in Tamil Nadu, some roads, the mountain train services in Udhagamandalam, and the berth facilities at the Thoothukudi port were being considered for monetisation.

In the past, the DMK had opposed the privatisation of the public sector undertakings, especially those making profits.