Stalin opens center of excellence in advance manufacturing

He also unveils SIPCOT Innovation Centres in Hosur and Sriperumbudur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence in Advance Manufacturing (TANCAM), set up at a cost of ₹212 crore, at the TIDEL Park at Taramani here.

He also unveiled two SIPCOT Innovation Centres established at the SIPCOT Industrial Parks in Hosur and Sriperumbudur at a total cost of ₹33.46 crore.

Mr. Stalin unveiled the foundation for the Neo IT Parks in Tiruppur and Villupuram districts, to be established at a total cost of ₹76.90 crore.

Taking part at the Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Conclave, he launched ‘Industry 4.0 Survey’, being undertaken by Guidance Tamil Nadu and the University of Nottingham.

TANCAM has been established by Dassault System and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on the hub and spoke model. It would support start-up entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises with inputs to sharpen their competitiveness for the local and global markets, an official release said.

It would provide a dedicated IT engineering ecosystem to support the micro, small and medium enterprises and students across Tamil Nadu and facilitate the growth of industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles.

The Industrial Innovation Centres in Hosur and Sriperumbudur are aimed at nurturing industrial innovation and accelerating adoption in partnership with M/s Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator. These centres would also help budding innovators and entrepreneurs in Industry 4.0 technologies to translate their ideas and innovations from the lab into commercially successfully products.

The Industry 4.0 Maturity Index Survey, to be conducted by TIDCO together with Infosys, IIT Madras and the University of Nottingham, would help to evaluate, identify and develop measures to achieve their targets.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin said that when Neo Tidel Parks in Tiruppur and Villupuram became operational, several thousand youths of these districts would get jobs. He said it was time for the industries to prepare for Industry 4.0. “There is a need to improve industries. We have to convert them into smart industries. This would help in a multi-fold increase in production,” he said.

He said two Centres of Excellence — Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANSAM) in collaboration with M/s. Siemens and Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE) in collaboration with GE Aviation — were expected to be commissioned soon.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were present.