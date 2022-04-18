Stalin only hankering after publicity, says Palaniswami

CM Stalin has not implemented any schemes for people in 11 months, charges the AIADMK leader

CM Stalin has not implemented any schemes for people in 11 months, charges the AIADMK leader

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on April 18 claimed that the DMK Government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had not implemented any schemes for the welfare of the people in the last 11 months after it came to power.

Mr. Stalin was only hankering after publicity and there was no benefit for the people of the State under the DMK rule, he alleged.

Unveiling a bust of late AIADMK Minister A. Pappa Sundaram at Valayapatti village in Kulithalai taluk on his first death anniversary, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that the people of the State had only been seeing video footages of Mr. Stalin sipping tea in a stall or doing a work out in a gymnasium or having food in some one’s house during the last 11 months and wondered what the DMK Government had really done for the welfare of the people of the State.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu was on the path of progress and development under the AIADMK regime, he said the aspirations of the people were met during that time. The AIADMK had brought new schemes frequently and addressed basic facilities at the village level.

Highlighting the slew of schemes implemented during the AIADMK Government in different sectors, Mr. Palaniswami said the farmers under the DMK rule were facing hardships. Paddy farmers could not sell their produce at the procurement centres and if they could sell they had to pay bribes for every bag, he claimed.

He further alleged that the present Government was closing best schemes brought in by the AIADMK including the Amma Clinics. He claimed that there was no safety for the people of the State, especially women, under the DMK rule.

The AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had put a full stop to dynastic rule in Tamil Nadu and both leaders took efforts till their end in elevating it to the forefront of development and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, he said.

Former Minister and the party’s Karur district secretary M.R. Vijayabaskar, senior functionaries and cadre participated in the function.