Tamil Nadu

Stalin offers condolences to families of those who lost lives in Air India Express flight crash

DMK President M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday night.

“Shocked to hear about the Air India plane crash in Calicut that was bringing home Indians who were stranded abroad due to #COVID19,” he tweeted. “I offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured, Mr. Stalin said.

