Stalin not to celebrate birthday

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 01:03 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that he was not in a frame of mind to celebrate his birthday, in view of the poor health condition of party general secretary K. Anbazhagan.

His birthday falls on March 1. “I am not in a frame of mind to celebrate my birthday at a time when Mr. Anbazhagan, who dedicated 75 years of his life for the Dravidian movement and the Tamil language, is ill,” he said. He urged party cadre and leaders not to call on him on his birthday.

Advertising

Advertising