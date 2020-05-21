Stalin must apologise for Maran’s remarks, says L. Murugan

DMK president M.K. Stalin must publicly apologise for the comments of his party colleague and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran alluding to scheduled castes last week, president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit L. Murugan said. He also said Mr. Stalin must take action against his party members who have insulted the community.

Mr. Murugan demanded that the State take necessary action against Mr. Maran for his comments, which were an offence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

He said the DMK often spoke in demeaning terms of people from the community who had fought against the odds and attained top positions in various fields.

On the issue of the amendments to the Electricity Act, which has been opposed by the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Murugan said the Centre has only sought opinions of State governments and there was no cancellation of the free electricity scheme in the State.