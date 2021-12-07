Stalin mourns Sarada Menon’s death

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 01:04 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of India’s first woman psychiatrist and founder of SCARF, Sarada Menon.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said Sarada Menon had stamped her identity in treating people’s mental health issues and providing them a fresh lease of life. He recalled that she was awarded the Padma Bhushan and Tamil Nadu Government’s Avvaiyar Award. Her death is a big loss to the medical fraternity, he said.

