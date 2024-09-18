ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin, Ministers pay tributes to ‘Periyar’ on birth anniversary

Published - September 18, 2024 04:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin with party’s senior leaders during ‘Mupperum Vizha’, held to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Periyar and the party’s founding father CN Annadurai (celebrated on September 15), and DMK’s foundation day, in Chennai, on Sepember. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Chennai on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Senior Ministers, Mayor R. Priya, MPs and senior officials also paid their tributes. Hailing the late social reformer, Mr. Stalin posted on social media, “Thanthai Periyar’s thinking and work laid the foundation that helped Tamils attain various high positions across the globe today...His thoughts continue to be the light for us in creating an egalitarian society...”

