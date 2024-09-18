Stalin, Ministers pay tributes to ‘Periyar’ on birth anniversary

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Chennai on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Senior Ministers, Mayor R. Priya, MPs and senior officials also paid their tributes. Hailing the late social reformer, Mr. Stalin posted on social media, “Thanthai Periyar’s thinking and work laid the foundation that helped Tamils attain various high positions across the globe today...His thoughts continue to be the light for us in creating an egalitarian society...”

