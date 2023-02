February 04, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday paid floral tributes to DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai at his memorial here on his death anniversary. Earlier, Mr. Stalin led a rally of senior Ministers and elected representatives from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to the memorial at Anna Square.