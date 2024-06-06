GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin meets winners of Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu

Updated - June 07, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MPs T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, K. Kanimozhi, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, among others, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters on June 6, 2024

DMK MPs T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, K. Kanimozhi, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, among others, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters on June 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the winners of the Lok Sabha election from the State on Thursday at the DMK headquarters in Chennai. The INDIA bloc had won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one seat in Puducherry. According to a press release, the DMK’s victorious MPs T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, K. Kanimozhi,  Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, among others met Mr. Stalin at the party headquarters today. He also met and congratulated Jyothimani, Sudha. R from the Congress and winners from other parties in the INDIA alliance.

Meanwhile, president of Dravida Kazhagam K. Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, State secretary of the Communist Party of India R. Mutharasan, State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen, Aam Aadmi Party State president Vasikaran and other State unions congratulated Mr. Stalin for the victory of the INDIA alliance.

