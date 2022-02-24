Stalin meets newly elected councillors

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting the winners of the urban local bodies election at Anna Arrivalayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday spent the whole day meeting newly elected councillors of the party at Anna Arivalayam. He stood continuously for six hours and received them.

In his message on the social media, the Chief Minister said the elected representatives, their family members and party cadre from 30 districts met him and shared their stories of victory.

“When I saw the happiness on the faces of party cadre the pain in my body and legs disappeared like snow drops under sunlight,” Mr. Stalin said.