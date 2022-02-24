Stalin meets newly elected councillors
DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday spent the whole day meeting newly elected councillors of the party at Anna Arivalayam. He stood continuously for six hours and received them.
In his message on the social media, the Chief Minister said the elected representatives, their family members and party cadre from 30 districts met him and shared their stories of victory.
“When I saw the happiness on the faces of party cadre the pain in my body and legs disappeared like snow drops under sunlight,” Mr. Stalin said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.