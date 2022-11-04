Tamil Nadu

Stalin, Mamata attend La. Ganesan’s family function

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee were among the dignitaries who attended a family function of Manipur Governor (additionally West Bengal Governor) La. Ganesan in Chennai on Thursday. DMK MP T.R. Baalu, accompanied by actor Rajinikanth, were also among those who attended the 80th birthday celebrations of La. Gopalan, Mr. Ganesan's brother.

Chenda melam performers, who played their drums at the function, found a new fan in Ms. Banerjee, who also tried her hand at the drums. Just a few weeks ago, Ms. Banerjee was seen trying her hand at Dandiya.


