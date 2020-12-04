Stalin making unwarranted complaints against government sitting home, says CM Palaniswami

Madurai

04 December 2020 14:32 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused DMK president M.K Stalin of making unwarranted complaints against the AIADMK government while sitting at his home. But, the ministers and government officials are in the field working for the people, he said at an official function in Madurai.

“Our government is ready to give complete details on all the projects that we have completed during our tenure. But, the DMK president is not telling the public what their party will do for the people,” he said.

“The AIADMK government will win the 2021 Assembly elections,” said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He reiterated that it was because of the efforts of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that it was possible to execute thSe Mullaperiyar drinking water project.

Echoing his viewpoints, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said that the party will win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said that preparatory measures taken by the government helped to successfully tackle the Nivar cyclone.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who attended the event, later tweeted questioning when will the practice of government functions used to propagate views of ruling government end.